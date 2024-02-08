News & Insights

Markets
MAS

Masco Guides FY24 Earnings Above Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update

February 08, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Masco Corp. (MAS) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share on sales to be approximately flat with last year.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.97 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.