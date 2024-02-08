Masco Guides FY24 Earnings Above Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Masco Corp. (MAS) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share on sales to be approximately flat with last year.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.97 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on March 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2024.

