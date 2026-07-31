Masco Earnings Rise as Pricing and Tariff Refunds Lift 2026 Margins

Masco Corporation MAS delivered a mixed second quarter of 2026. Earnings and margins improved sharply, but sales moved lower.



The quarter showed the benefit of pricing, cost savings, tariff refunds and share repurchases. It also showed that demand remains uneven, especially in North America and do-it-yourself paint.

Masco’s Q2 Beat Came With a Sales Miss

Adjusted earnings per share rose 26% year over year to $1.64. That topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.2%.

Masco Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Masco Corporation price-eps-surprise | Masco Corporation Quote

Sales told a different story. Net sales declined 2.9% to $1.99 billion and missed the consensus mark by 4.6%, making the quarter difficult to judge on earnings alone.

MAS Margin Gains Need Careful Interpretation

Adjusted operating profit increased 17%, while adjusted operating margin expanded 410 basis points to 24.2%. Adjusted gross margin also improved to 43.8%.



The margin gain needs context. Masco recognized a roughly $95 million net benefit from International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariff refunds, so investors should not treat the full improvement as structural. Pricing and cost initiatives helped, but the refund was a major driver.

Masco’s Brands Support Its Core Business

Masco’s portfolio remains anchored by Delta, Hansgrohe, Behr and other established brands across plumbing and architectural coatings. That brand base matters because much of the company’s demand is tied to repair and remodel activity rather than new construction.



International plumbing sales rose 4% in local currency, while professional paint sales increased in the mid-single digits. New Delta, Brizo and Newport Brass collections, e-commerce gains and customer-service recognition support share retention during choppy demand.



The Home Depot HD remains a relevant reference point for investors tracking repair-and-remodel spending. Sherwin-Williams SHW also offers a useful comparison for paint and coatings demand, particularly as Masco balances weakness in do-it-yourself paint with growth in the professional channel.

MAS Still Faces Volume and DIY Pressure

North American sales fell 5% in local currency during the quarter. Lower volume partly offset the benefit from pricing and cost savings.



Decorative Architectural Products also faced pressure. Do-it-yourself paint sales fell in the high-single-digit range, hurt by weak industry conditions and a customer transition in primers and applicators.

Masco is still dealing with elevated commodity costs, employee-related inflation and tariff costs outside the refund benefit. Continued reliance on pricing could become harder if consumer demand stays soft.

What MAS Signals Say About the Near Term

The bottom line is that Masco’s second-quarter earnings quality was mixed. Profitability improved, but the sales decline, volume pressure and temporary tariff-refund benefit limit how much investors should extrapolate from the margin expansion.



MAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a balanced near-term view rather than a clearly bullish or bearish signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock’s Style Scores are stronger. Masco has a VGM Score of A, including a Momentum Score of A and Value Score and Growth Score of B each. These scores indicate favorable style characteristics, but the Hold rank keeps the near-term stance measured as demand-related uncertainty persists.

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Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.