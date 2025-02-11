MASCO Earnings Results: $MAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASCO ($MAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,828,000,000, missing estimates of $1,852,993,651 by $-24,993,651.

MASCO Insider Trading Activity

MASCO insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) sold 42,150 shares for an estimated $3,394,925

KENNETH G. COLE (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,814 shares for an estimated $2,961,459 .

. CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731

MASCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of MASCO stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

