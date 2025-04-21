MASCO Earnings Preview: Recent $MAS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MASCO ($MAS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,852,961,473 and earnings of $0.93 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MAS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MASCO Insider Trading Activity

MASCO insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,289 shares for an estimated $3,620,227 .

. KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768

MARK R. ALEXANDER sold 20,172 shares for an estimated $1,493,359

CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MASCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of MASCO stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MASCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MASCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAS forecast page.

MASCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $81.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $89.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.