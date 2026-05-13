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Masco Corporation Unveils Financial Targets For 2028

May 13, 2026 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Masco Corporation (MAS), a home improvement and building products company, Wednesday announced its financial targets for 2028.

The company anticipates Adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent with Adjusted operating profit margin of at least 18 percent and Organic sales growth averaging around 3-4 percent annually, assuming industry growth of low single digits yearly.

Currently MAS shares are trading at $67.78, down 2.93% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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