Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of January will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of February.

Masco's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Masco has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $54.93. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Masco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Masco paid out just 19% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Masco's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MAS Historic Dividend January 3rd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Masco earnings per share are up 4.3% per annum over the last five years. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Masco has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Masco for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Masco is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Masco is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Masco, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Masco looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Masco and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

