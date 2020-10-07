Masco Corporation (MAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Dividends
Masco Corporation (MAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.35, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAS was $54.35, representing a -9.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.16 and a 101% increase over the 52 week low of $27.04.

MAS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.44%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

