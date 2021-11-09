Masco Corporation (MAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Masco Corporation (MAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.05, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAS was $64.05, representing a -6.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.54 and a 24.3% increase over the 52 week low of $51.53.

MAS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) and Sunrun Inc. (RUN). MAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports MAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.55%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mas Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 13.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAS at 3.92%.

