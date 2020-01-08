Masco Corporation (MAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Masco Corporation (MAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAS was $47.08, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.41 and a 54.49% increase over the 52 week low of $30.48.

MAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). MAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.12%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

iShares Trust (ITB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 15.4% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of MAS at 4.54%.

