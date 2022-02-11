Masco Corporation Just Missed EPS By 8.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.0% to US$58.27 in the past week. Revenues of US$8.4b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$1.62, missing estimates by 8.6%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:MAS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Masco's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$8.82b in 2022, which would reflect a reasonable 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 148% to US$4.20. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.57b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.13 in 2022. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small increase to to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$75.32, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Masco's valuation in the near term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Masco, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$87.00 and the most bearish at US$67.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Masco is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Masco's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Masco is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.32, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Masco. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Masco analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Masco you should be aware of.

