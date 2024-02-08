Masco Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $191 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.88 billion from $1.92 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.

