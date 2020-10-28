Masco Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $293 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $1.98 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $272 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

