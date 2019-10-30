Masco Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $196 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $196 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.90 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $196 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 - $2.56

