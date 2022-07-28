Masco Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Masco Corp. (MAS):

Earnings: $278M in Q2 vs. -$36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.18 in Q2 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.20 per share Revenue: $2.35 billion in Q2 vs. $2.18 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.