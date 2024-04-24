Masco Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.93 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $215 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.25

