Masco Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $530 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $116M, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.58 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $127 Mln. vs. $109M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

