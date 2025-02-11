Masco Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $182 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.828 billion from $1.882 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.828 Bln vs. $1.882 Bln last year.

