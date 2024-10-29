Masco Corp. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $167 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $236 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $1.983 billion from $1.979 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $167 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.983 Bln vs. $1.979 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.15

