Masco Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $318 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $326 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.992 billion from $2.051 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.992 Bln vs. $2.051 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.40 To $ 4.60

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