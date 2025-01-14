Masco Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.38, changing hands as high as $75.71 per share. Masco Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAS's low point in its 52 week range is $64.51 per share, with $86.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.81. The MAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

