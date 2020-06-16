Masco Announces Improved Q2 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) said, due to a better than anticipated rebound in sales during the quarter, the company now expects second quarter sales to be down approximately 8% from prior year excluding currency. Previously, the company anticipated sales to decline in a range of 15-20%. With the anticipated improved sales, Masco now expects decremental margins to be stronger than the prior guidance range of 35-40%.

Second quarter sales in the Plumbing Products segment are expected to be down approximately 19% excluding currency, and in the Decorative Architectural Products segment sales are anticipated to increase approximately 6%.

Shares of Masco Corp. were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

