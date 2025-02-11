News & Insights

Masco Announces FY25 Earnings Outlook Within Analysts' View

February 11, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS), Tuesday announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025, expecting adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings of $4.41 per share for the same period.

The company projects yearly sales to be approximately flat to up low-single digits when adjusted for divestitures and currency.

Masco added that demand in the global repair and remodel markets in 2025 is expected to be flat to down low single digits.

In the pre-market hours, Masco's stock is trading at $76, down 2.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

