Masco Agrees To Acquire Assets Of Kraus; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delta Faucet Co., a division of Masco Corp. (MAS), announced Tuesday that it signed a definitive agreement for Masco Corp. to acquire the assets of Kraus, an online plumbing fixture company focused on delivering modern, high-quality sinks, faucets, and related products. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review. Kraus will operate as an affiliate of Delta Faucet Company.

Port Washington, New York-based Kraus was founded in 2007 and employs approximately 100 people worldwide. Pending the closing of this transaction, the Kraus leadership team will report to Jill Ehnes, Vice President, eCommerce, Delta Faucet Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.