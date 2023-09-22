MAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.33, changing hands as low as $52.80 per share. Masco Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MAS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.33 per share, with $63.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.25. The MAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
