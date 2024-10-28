News & Insights

Stocks

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. Completes Share Buy-Back Program

October 28, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (IT:MARP) has released an update.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. has completed its share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 3,250 shares between October 7 and 25, 2024, at an average price of approximately 3.58 Euro per share. The company now holds a total of 65,500 treasury shares, representing 1.0017% of its share capital. This strategic move underscores Marzocchi Pompe’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:MARP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.