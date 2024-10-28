Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. Completes Share Buy-Back Program

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (IT:MARP) has released an update.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. has completed its share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 3,250 shares between October 7 and 25, 2024, at an average price of approximately 3.58 Euro per share. The company now holds a total of 65,500 treasury shares, representing 1.0017% of its share capital. This strategic move underscores Marzocchi Pompe’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

