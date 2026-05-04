The Marzetti Company Reports Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Company (MZTI) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $37.06 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $41.12 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $453.37 million from $457.84 million last year.

The Marzetti Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.06 Mln. vs. $41.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $453.37 Mln vs. $457.84 Mln last year.

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