The Marzetti Company Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Company (MZTI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $47.18 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $44.70 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $493.47 million from $466.56 million last year.

The Marzetti Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

