The Marzetti Company Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Company (MZTI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.52 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $34.82 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $475.42 million from $452.82 million last year.

The Marzetti Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

