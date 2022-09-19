Maryland judge vacates murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Syed

Recasts with judge vacating murder conviction

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case gained national attention when the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt, after prosecutors said there were two other possible suspects who were never disclosed to the defense at trial.

Adnan Syed, 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999.

Judge Melissa M. Phinn of the Circuit Court in Baltimore ordered Syed to be released from prison and put on home detention and that a new trial be scheduled.

The state's attorney for Baltimore filed a motion to vacate the conviction on Wednesday following a year-long investigation conducted alongside a public defender representing Syed, in which several problems were found with witnesses and evidence from the trial.

