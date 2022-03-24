Maryland And Other States Are Suspending Their Gas Tax—Is Yours Next?

Gas prices continue to soar. States are stepping in to try and provide some relief.

The national average price of gas is $4.23 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices have sank slowly in recent weeks, but remain sky-high compared to just a year ago, when the national average price was $2.87 per gallon.

Supply chain disruptions from Covid, combined with the devastating war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions against Russia, are squeezing the world’s oil supply and pushing prices up. After a federal proposal for a nationwide gas tax suspension failed to gain momentum, states are now suspending local gas taxes on their own—even though it’ll bring little relief for the average consumer.

What States Have Suspended Their Gas Tax?

Only three states have approved a gas tax holiday so far, but others could soon follow suit.

Connecticut

Connecticut voted to suspend its gas tax of 25 cents per gallon for three months, starting April 1 and running through June 30. The sales tax holiday could save drivers around $34 based on the average number of miles Connecticut residents drive according to 2020 data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the American average of cars getting 24 miles per gallon. The average price of gas in Connecticut is currently $4.32 per gallon.

Georgia

Georgia’s state gas tax has been suspended since March 18, and will remain in effect through May 31. The suspension eliminates a 29.1 cent per gallon tax on motor fuel and a 32.6 cent per gallon tax on diesel. Georgia’s current average price of gas is $3.99 per gallon; lower than the national average, but still more than a dollar higher than this time last year. The sales tax holiday could save Georgia drivers about $23 based on the average number of miles they drive per year (according to 2020 data from the FHWA) and the American average of cars getting 24 miles per gallon.

Maryland

Maryland’s gas tax holiday went into effect on March 18 and will last for 30 days, through April 16. The tax suspension applies to the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on motor fuel and 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The average price of gas in Maryland is $3.78 per gallon, nearly a full dollar higher than this time last year. The sales tax holiday could save Maryland drivers about $14 based on the average number of miles Maryland residents drive (according to 2020 data from the FWHA) and the American average of cars getting 24 miles per gallon.

Other States Considering Gas Tax Holidays

Numerous states are in the process of deciding to suspend their state gas tax, including Ohio, West Virginia, New York and New Jersey.

California is eyeing much bigger relief for its residents. Governor Gavin Newsom released a proposal on Wednesday to provide $11 billion in relief directly to California consumers in the form of $400 debit cards per vehicle owned, capped at $800 total. The proposal also includes a three-month gas tax holiday and three months of free public transportation. California’s gas tax is about 51 cents per gallon, one of the highest rates in the country.

But some state lawmakers may have their work cut out for them when it comes to successfully suspending their gas tax. Both state and federal gas taxes are used to maintain roads and highways across the country. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has used this argument to push back on suspending his state’s gas tax due to its impact on roads in the future.

“I think people would be very surprised if they found in six months that their roads are not being repaired,” DeWine recently told reporters in Cleveland.

Tax analysts are critical of gas tax holidays, stating that they provide little relief to consumers—and warn that oil companies could increase prices to keep some of the tax cut for themselves.

