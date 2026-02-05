Marygold Companies, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) announced Loss for second quarter of -$0.58 million

The company's earnings totaled -$0.58 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$1.75 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $7.64 million from $8.00 million last year.

Marygold Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.58 Mln. vs. -$1.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $7.64 Mln vs. $8.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.