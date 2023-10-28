Mary Trump Takes Shot At Cousin Ivanka Trump Over Judge's Ruling: 'It's Not Going To Get You Out Of Testifying Against Your Dad'

On Friday, Mary Trump, the candid niece of former President Donald Trump, took a swipe at her cousin Ivanka Trump.

What Happened: The comments came after Ivanka was required to testify in her father's fraud trial in New York.

During a hearing on Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James, asserting that Ivanka is still required to testify if subpoenaed by James' office.

A lawsuit, pegged at $250 million and filed by James against the former president, claims he exaggerated his financial stature to gain undue advantages over a decade. However, Trump has vehemently denied these charges, alleging that they were the result of political motives.

Commenting on the unfolding events, Mary Trump went on X and wrote, "It's nice to know that even though money might get you an invitation to Kim Kardashian's birthday party, it's not going to get you out of testifying against your dad."

BREAKING: Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered Ivanka to testify in the $250 million fraud case against Donald.

“While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity… pic.twitter.com/rUibZLgFLG

— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 27, 2023

The lawsuit encompasses key figures like Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, Trump's sons and other top executives.

Although Ivanka Trump was initially implicated in the lawsuit, a New York appeals court determined that the allegations against her were time-barred, leading to her dismissal from the case.

Judge Engoron, underscoring the trial's gravity, termed the trial as "a search for truth." He opined that the public is entitled to every piece of evidence. However, the judge also granted a reprieve to Ivanka Trump, allowing her lawyers to appeal, thus delaying her testimony past November 1 potentially.

Mary Trump has consistently been a staunch critic of her uncle and the Republican Party. Recently, she voiced her concerns about the new House Speaker Mike Johnson, describing him as a "religious fanatic" and more.

