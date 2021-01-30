Mary-Kay Bourbulas Is The Independent Director of Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) And They Just Picked Up 47% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Independent Director, Mary-Kay Bourbulas, recently bought US$70k worth of stock, for US$69.99 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 47%.

Bank First Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Robert Holmes, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$62.33 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$66.02. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.5% of Robert Holmes's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.29k shares for US$506k. But insiders sold 37.67k shares worth US$2.4m. In total, Bank First insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:BFC Insider Trading Volume January 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bank First insiders own about US$81m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank First Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Bank First stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Bank First is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Bank First is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

