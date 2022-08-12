Mary Jo Herseth Is The Independent Director of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) And They Just Picked Up 10% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Independent Director, Mary Jo Herseth, recently bought US$25k worth of stock, for US$22.86 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 10%.

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Brogan Ptacin, sold US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$24.55 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$23.86. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13.17k shares for US$318k. But insiders sold 23.18k shares worth US$573k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Byline Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BY Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Byline Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Byline Bancorp insiders own about US$357m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Byline Bancorp Insiders?

The stark truth for Byline Bancorp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Byline Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Byline Bancorp and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

