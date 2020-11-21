Mary Hall Is The Senior VP of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) And They Just Sold 39% Of Their Shares

Some Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Mary Hall, recently sold a substantial US$608k worth of stock at a price of US$259 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 39% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quaker Chemical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Michael Shannon, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$156 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$254. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 69% of Michael Shannon's stake.

In the last year Quaker Chemical insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KWR Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Quaker Chemical insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Quaker Chemical Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Quaker Chemical. For example, Quaker Chemical has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

