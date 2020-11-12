Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January

Adds details on programming and subscribers

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Marvel Studios TV series "WandaVision" will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co DIS.N announced on Thursday.

"WandaVision" is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.

The six-hour series is the first created by Disney's Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster "Avengers" movies.

Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix NFLX.O, had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.

Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a "Star Wars" Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie "Soul," which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alexandra Hudson)

