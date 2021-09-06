Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Smashes Labor Day Box Office Records

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Another month, another Disney/Marvel Studios superhero movie, and another slate of Hollywood records obliterated. But with a star character carrying a much lower Q-rating — a measure of a celebrity or brand's familiarity and prestige — than much of Marvel's universe, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" represented a relative gamble for a studio that's churned out successive box office winners since 2008.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the gamble paid off, again reaffirming the only three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the perennial financial success of Disney's Marvel Studios.

Shang-Chi And The Tens Of Millions Of Dollars

Despite dropping exclusively in theaters just as the ongoing pandemic lulled box office numbers back to sleep, "Shang-Chi" smashed Labor Day ticket sale records. Earning $75.5 million at the domestic box office, the film more than doubled the holiday weekend's previous record holder: Rob Zombie's 2007 "Halloween" remake, which pulled in $30.6 million.

One key to the film's success: Asian audiences. "Shang-Chi" marks the first Marvel film with an Asian superhero and a nearly all-Eastern-Asian cast. And with Hollywood grasping at strategies to reach more audiences, "Shang-Chi" may serve as a benchmark for the potential of untapped markets:

Asian audiences accounted for 17% of ticket purchasers in the film's opening weekend, more than double the demographic's typical turnout for Marvel movies, according to data supplied to Bloomberg by Disney.

The film's haul also marks Hollywood's second-highest opening weekend of the pandemic era, behind only Marvel's "Black Widow," which debuted in July to $80.3 million at the domestic box office.

Inspiration? Production for "Shang-Chi" reportedly began in late Autumn of 2018, not long after the first Hollywood studio film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years, "Crazy Rich Asians," dominated summer box offices.

Two Thumbs Down from CCP: Globally, "Shang-Chi" has raked in $146 million so far, even without the contribution of key market China, where government authorities have yet to approve the film for release. The exclusion marks a tough beat for Disney, which typically sees massive box office success from the People's Republic. 2019's Avengers: Endgame derived nearly a quarter of its $2.8 billion box office haul from China alone.

