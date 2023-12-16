Marvelous (TYO:7844) Price Target Decreased by 53.05% to 785.40

The average one-year price target for Marvelous (TYO:7844) has been revised to 785.40 / share. This is an decrease of 53.05% from the prior estimate of 1,672.80 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 777.70 to a high of 808.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.16% from the latest reported closing price of 688.00 / share.

Marvelous Maintains 4.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvelous. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7844 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 1,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 506K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 226K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 180K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7844 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

DXJ - WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund N holds 127K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7844 by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.