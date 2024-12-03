Marvell’s Murphy approached by Intel about CEO job, Bloomberg says

Intel’s (INTC) search for a new Chief Executive Officer will focus heavily on outsiders as the chipmaker is considering candidates such as Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Matt Murphy and former Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) CEO Lip-Bu Tan, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg’s Ian King, Ryan Gould and Jane Lanhee Lee. The company is working with executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help find a new CEO and is evaluating candidates to replace the recently-ousted Pat Gelsinger, the sources told Bloomberg.
