Marvell's (MRVL) Host Adapters Power Hewlett Packard Servers

Marvell MRVL recently announced that its QLogic suite of host adapters will be used to power Hewlett Packard’s HPE ProLiant and Apollo Gen 10 servers.



Growing adoption and improved performance of NVMe are driving digital transformation, the success of which requires strong and high-performance storage network. Marvell’s QLogic Enhanced 32GFC HBAs are capable in terms of performance and scalability to address the storage networking demands of next-gen applications.



The QLogic line of Enhanced 32GFC PCIe Gen 4 HBAs (Host Bus Adapters) supports Hewlett Packard’s servers to enhance their transactional performance 50% more than prior generation servers.



The inclusion of Marvell’s QLogic Enhanced 32GFC HBAs offers customers concurrent FCP and FC-NVMe access. Additionally, firmware integrity protection with hardware root of trust and business productivity innovations deliver a secure and future-proof storage connectivity solution.



The 32GFC HBAs enable Hewlett Packard customers to avoid performance bottlenecks, increase business efficiency and secure their investments.



Marty Lans, general manager, Storage Technologies and Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Storage & Big Data, stated; "One of our key goals in collaborating with Marvell on their QLogic FC HBA technology was to enhance the performance and security of HPE ProLiant and HPE Apollo Gen10 servers."

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Quote

Fiber Channel Adapters: A Growth Driving Factor



Despite significant competition in Fiber Channel adapter business from Broadcom AVGO and Cisco CSCO, Marvell continues to be among the leading suppliers of Fiber Channel adapters with more than 20 million ports shipped.



Significant demand from storage controller customers in the HDD, SSD and fiber channel end markets is positively impacting revenues from the company’s storage business. Moreover, demand for fiber channel adapter is expected to rise in the ongoing quarter ending Oct 28.



Per Technavio, the global fiber channel adapter market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of more than 14% between 2017 and 2021. This forecast bodes well for the company.



Marvell currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.