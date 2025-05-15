Marvell Vs Micron Technology: Which AI Chip Stock is the Better Investment

With global trade fears subsiding, market sentiment has turned rather bullish again, and investors may be eyeing the stocks of up-and-coming AI chip providers like Marvell Technology MRVL and Micron Technology MU .

While both compete in the semiconductor market, they focus on different segments. Marvell’s concentration is on custom networking chips for AI infrastructure, providing high-performance computing solutions for hyperscalers and cloud providers. In contrast, Micron specializes in memory and storage solutions, providing AI chips through its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) solutions.

MRVL & MU Performance Overview

Participating in the market’s rebound, Marvell’s stock has risen +12% this month, with Micron shares spiking more than +20%. That said, Marvell’s stock is still down 40% in 2025, attributed to weaker-than-expected guidance and the postponement of its much-anticipated Investor Day event, although Micron shares are up a very respectable +12% year to date, thanks to strong AI memory demand.

Still, over the last five years, Marvell’s stock performance has outpaced the broader market, soaring over +130% with Micron’s +106% being on par with the Nasdaq and slightly topping the benchmark S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compelling Growth Trajectories

Optimistically, Marvell’s total sales are expected to spike 43% in fiscal 2025 to $8.28 billion compared to $5.77 billion last year. Plus, FY26 sales are projected to increase another 18% to $9.78 billion. On the bottom line, Marvell’s annual earnings are slated to soar 75% in FY25 to $2.75 per share, versus EPS of $1.57 in 2024. Fiscal 2026 EPS is currently forecasted to pop another 27% to $3.50.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As for Micron, FY25 sales are projected to increase 41% to $35.49 billion compared to $25.11 billion in 2024. Furthermore, FY26 sales are forecasted to spike another 30% to $46.11 billion. More importantly, Micron’s annual earnings are expected to rebound and skyrocket to $6.93 per share from EPS of $1.30 last year. Even better, FY26 EPS is projected to soar another 56% to $10.79.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRVL & MU Valuation Comparison

Intriguing to long-term investors is that Marvell and Micron stock are trading at much more reasonable valuations in terms of price to earnings. To that point, at 23.9X forward earnings, Marvell is near the S&P 500’s average and offers a 47% discount to its decade-long median of 45.5X.

Meanwhile, Micron shares are trading at a 13.7X forward earnings multiple, which is near its decade-long median of 11.4X and well off its extreme highs during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

Undoubtedly, Marvell and Micron Technology are two of the most intriguing chip stocks to consider. For now, both land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) as the need to reconfirm their very appealing growth trajectories remains imperative, with Marvell set to report its Q1 results on May 29 and Micron reporting results for its fiscal third quarter on June 25.

As far as which may be the better investment at the moment, analysts do seem to be more bullish on Micron thanks to demand for its memory solutions, although Marvell's custom networking chips and AI infrastructure solutions will be critical to the ever-evolving technological landscape as well.

