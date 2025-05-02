Marvell Tech's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $198,707, and 10 are calls, amounting to $598,975.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $140.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.44 $2.34 $2.34 $72.50 $117.0K 6.3K 515 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.35 $25.25 $25.25 $50.00 $103.5K 296 41 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $8.75 $9.4 $57.50 $96.8K 1.7K 0 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $21.95 $21.1 $21.8 $85.00 $76.3K 2 0 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $6.9 $6.96 $65.00 $62.6K 3.2K 96

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,588,659, with MRVL's price up by 3.13%, positioned at $62.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $96. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $72.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

