Marvell Tech's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $767,058, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,258,290.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $64.0 to $115.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $64.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $1.01 $1.0 $70.00 $477.0K 4.7K 4.7K MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $1.53 $1.52 $1.53 $91.00 $224.0K 776 1.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $90.00 $207.1K 567 998 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.05 $17.95 $17.95 $72.50 $179.8K 1.6K 100 MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $17.5 $17.35 $17.48 $72.50 $174.6K 1.6K 201

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,495,868, the price of MRVL is up 0.3% at $88.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $95.

