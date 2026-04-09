Marvell Technology's AI XPU Product Gains Traction: What's Ahead?

Marvell Technology's MRVL AI XPU offerings are experiencing massive traction among hyperscalers, AI data centers and high performance computing workloads. The company has secured more than 20 multi-generational XPU and XPU-attach socket wins, several already in production, with additional sockets adding multibillion-dollar lifetime revenue potential.

Marvell Technology’s design pipeline has expanded to more than 50 opportunities worth $75 billion, underscoring hyperscalers’ growing reliance on MRVL’s differentiated capabilities. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Marvell Technology’s data center segment posted revenues of $1.52 billion, up 37.8% year over year, led by strong traction in custom XPU silicon products.

Marvell Technology has launched 18 XPU and XPU-attach socket design wins, among which many of them are already in volume production. The rising adoption of AI XPUs is also pushing the adoption of scale-up switches that connect AI accelerators within and across racks, requiring multi-terabit bandwidth and ultra-low latency. These switches multiply the effectiveness of AI XPUs.

MRVL’s new design wins also include full custom XPU programs, XPU-attached silicon, electrical I/O chiplets integrated inside multi-die XPU packages and other products contributing to a pipeline to more than 10% of a $75 billion lifetime revenue funnel. Targets expanding data center share from 13% in 2024 to 20% of a $94 billion TAM by 2028, driven by demand for custom solutions in AI infrastructure.

MRVL will integrate into NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem like NVLink Fusion and AI-RAN, enabling customers to build custom AI XPU systems that remain fully compatible with NVIDIA platforms. By integrating with NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion platform, Marvell gains direct access to customers building next-generation AI factories, where demand for high-speed connectivity and custom silicon is rising sharply.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL

Broadcom AVGO is one of the leading suppliers of custom silicon solutions for data center, service provider and enterprise networking customers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is specifically designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is another player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator space with its semi-custom SoC offerings and Instinct Accelerators that power numerous data centers. Advanced Micro Devices’ reconfigurable Alveo Adaptable Accelerator Cards are used to speed up compute-intensive applications in data centers.

While Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices are formidable players in the custom silicon space for AI acceleration, Marvell Technology’s deep partnership with NVIDIA provides it the necessary support to sustain in this space.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have rallied 116.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 91%.

MRVL 12-Month Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.65X, higher than the industry’s average of 7.39X.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 34% and 41%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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