Marvell Technology vs. UiPath: What Do the Quarterly Revenue Trends of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Tell Investors?

Key Points

Marvell Technology generates much higher overall revenue volume compared to UiPath, maintaining a clear size advantage over the tracked period.

Both companies have mostly seen their total revenue increase steadily year over year, though they experience slight quarter-over-quarter dips at different times of the calendar year.

Investors should watch whether the two companies maintain their long-term upward trajectories or if the gap in size begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Marvell Technology: Steady Revenue Climbing

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) primarily earns revenue by developing data infrastructure semiconductor solutions and system-on-a-chip architectures for enterprise clients across the globe.

It was officially added to the S&P 500 index on June 22, 2026, and it reported a 52% gross margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.

UiPath: Examining Quarterly Revenue Fluctuations

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) primarily earns revenue by delivering a software ecosystem focused on robotic process automation to organizations in various commercial and government settings.

While launching new artificial intelligence features for its Automation Suite on May 5, it recorded an 81% gross margin for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Tracking revenue helps investors understand the total volume of money a business brings in before operating expenses or taxes are deducted. This metric reveals whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

A Closer Look at Quarterly Revenue for Marvell Technology and UiPath

Quarter (Period End) Marvell Technology Revenue UiPath Revenue Q3 2024 $1.3 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) $316.3 million (period ended July 2024) Q4 2024 $1.5 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) $354.7 million (period ended Oct. 2024) Q1 2025 (Jan. 2025) $1.8 billion $423.6 million Q2 2025 $1.9 billion (period ended May 2025) $356.6 million (period ended April 2025) Q3 2025 $2.0 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) $361.7 million (period ended July 2025) Q4 2025 $2.1 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) $411.1 million (period ended Oct. 2025) Q1 2026 (Jan. 2026) $2.2 billion $481.1 million Q2 2026 $2.4 billion (period ended May 2026) $418.4 million (period ended April 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

Both Marvell Technology and UiPath are seeing sales growth from the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence sector. Looking at these two is a comparison between the former’s involvement in the high-growth semiconductor industry against the latter’s enterprise AI automation software.

While both are enjoying an increase in revenue year over year, Marvell is experiencing a more impressive accomplishment by delivering quarterly sales growth. The company expects this trend to continue in the next quarter with forecasted revenue of about $2.7 billion. This illustrates the unprecedented customer demand for Marvell’s products.

UiPath’s software solutions are capturing customers, as demonstrated by its 17% year-over-year increase to $418.4 million in its latest quarter. The company is also anticipating this revenue trend to extend into next quarter with sales in the range of $395 million to $400 million compared to $361.7 million in the previous year.

However, Marvell’s quarterly sales acceleration helped its stock price soar over 150% in the past 12 months through July 24. Meanwhile, Wall Street has not been impressed with UiPath’s progress as its share price fell more than 10% in that time.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Marvell Technology and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.