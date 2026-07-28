Marvell Technology vs. Snowflake: Which High-Growth Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Marvell Technology generates strong profitability and significant revenue growth through its leadership in data center and AI semiconductor solutions.

Snowflake maintains a dominant position in the AI Data Cloud market with a consumption-based model that serves thousands of enterprise customers.

Which of these technology leaders is the better addition to your growth portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Investors seeking high-growth tech opportunities often face a choice between hardware innovators and software leaders. Deciding whether to buy Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) or Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) depends on your preference for infrastructure or analytics.

Marvell Technology focuses on data infrastructure hardware, providing the physical chips that power modern cloud networks. Snowflake provides a software-based data cloud that helps companies manage and analyze information across different providers. Both companies are central to the current artificial intelligence trend, though they operate at different ends of the technology stack.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs semiconductor solutions for cloud systems, including its work on Trainium chips for Amazon. The company is a major player among semiconductor stocks and recently expanded its partnership with NVIDIA. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk here, as the ten largest customers accounted for roughly 82% of net revenue in fiscal 2026.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $8.2 billion, representing a growth rate of 42.1% compared to the prior year. This performance led to net income of $2.7 billion, a significant improvement over the net loss reported in the previous fiscal year. The company achieved a net margin of 32.6%, which measures how much profit a company retains for every dollar of sales it generates.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.3x, a metric representing total debt divided by shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, stood at 2.0x while free cash flow reached $1.4 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 33.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides the AI Data Cloud, a platform that allows organizations to manage, analyze, and share data across multiple public clouds. The company utilizes a consumption-based business model where customers pay based on the resources they use rather than a flat subscription fee. It serves over 12,000 global customers, including nearly 790 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies across industries like finance and healthcare.

For FY 2026, revenue grew by 29.2% to reach $4.7 billion as customer adoption of its platform continued to expand. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $1.3 billion for the fiscal year. The net margin was negative 28.4%, which measures net income as a percentage of revenue and shows the company is still prioritizing market share over immediate profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.4x, measuring total debt against shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, was 1.3x while free cash flow reached $1.1 billion. Note that SBC represented 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Marvell faces significant risks related to geopolitical tensions, specifically its reliance on third-party foundries in Taiwan. Evolving trade export controls could limit sales to China or disrupt its supply chain capacity. The company also faces competition as large cloud providers explore insourcing their own chip development, which could reduce the addressable market for Marvell’s custom hardware solutions.

Snowflake is a target for cyberattacks, and security incidents involving customer configurations can lead to litigation and loss of trust. The company also depends entirely on public cloud infrastructure from the likes of Amazon. These providers are also primary competitors that could use their control over pricing to put Snowflake at a disadvantage, especially given its volatile consumption-based revenue model.

Valuation comparison

Marvell Technology offers a lower valuation based on its Forward P/E, which tracks future earnings estimates, while Snowflake is cheaper relative to sales via the P/S ratio.

Metric Marvell Technology Snowflake Forward P/E 51.3x 140.7x P/S ratio 22.2x 20.1x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Marvell and Snowflake offer investors exposure to different areas of the artificial intelligence sector, and the segment Snowflake operates in makes it the better stock to buy. That said, there’s plenty to like about Marvell. Yet for investors looking at the long term, I believe Snowflake stock will win out over the long run.

That’s because Snowflake focuses on data, the key element that makes AI capable of analyzing situations and independently executing tasks. Certainly, an argument can be made that Marvell’s products are essential components for AI infrastructure, but once customers have upgraded and built out those systems, sales are poised to contract.

Meanwhile, AI will always need data, making Snowflake’s business more resilient over time. That’s why it’s sacrificing turning a profit to pursue market share. Even so, its net loss of $295.6 million in its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, is a significant reduction from the prior year’s loss of $430 million. This demonstrates the company is reigning in its expenses on the path to eventual profitability.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.