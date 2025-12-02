Markets
Marvell Technology Turns To Profit In Q3; Sees Q4 Results In Line With View

December 02, 2025 — 09:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) reported that its GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.901 billion or $2.20 per share compared to a loss of $676.3 million or $0.78 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $655.0 million or $0.76 per share compared to $373.0 million or $0.43 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.075 billion, up from $1.516 billion last year, driven by strong demand for our data center products.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects GAAP net income per share to be $0.36 plus or minus $0.05 per share; Non-GAAP net income per share to be $0.79 plus or minus $0.05 per share. Net revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be $2.200 billion plus or minus 5%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share and revenues of $2.17 billion.

