Marvell Technology Slips After Reporting Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) shares are down more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a second-quarter net loss compared to profit last year. Revenues declined 12 percent.

The Wilmington-based data infrastructure semiconductor solutions provider reported a second-quarter loss of $207.5 million or $0.24 per share compared to profit of $4.3 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.34 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $52.91, down 7.65 percent from the previous close of $57.29 on a volume of 12,352,844.

