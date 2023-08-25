News & Insights

Markets
MRVL

Marvell Technology Slips After Reporting Q2 Loss

August 25, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) shares are down more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a second-quarter net loss compared to profit last year. Revenues declined 12 percent.

The Wilmington-based data infrastructure semiconductor solutions provider reported a second-quarter loss of $207.5 million or $0.24 per share compared to profit of $4.3 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.34 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $52.91, down 7.65 percent from the previous close of $57.29 on a volume of 12,352,844.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.