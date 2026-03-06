Marvell Technology Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Marvell Technology MRVL came out with fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The company reported earnings of 60 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line increased 33.3% year over year.

Marvell Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, with an average surprise of 1.1%.

MRVL’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $2.22 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.86%. MRVL reported revenues of $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Marvell Technology’s Quarter in Detail

Marvell Technology’s top-line growth was supported by impressive performances across its segments, all of which rose sequentially, while the data center segment continued to deliver exceptional annual and quarterly expansion.

Data center revenues of $1.65 billion increased 21% year over year and 9% sequentially, driven by strong traction in custom XPU silicon, electro-optic interconnect products and next-generation switch offerings. The segment contributed 74.4% of total revenues, reaffirming its position as MRVL’s largest end market.

From the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Marvell Technology has consolidated revenues previously reported separately in enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, consumer and automotive/industrial end markets into communications and other end market. Revenues from communication and other rose 26% year over year and 2% sequentially to $567.4 million, accounting for 25.6% of total revenues.

Marvell Technology's non-GAAP gross profit of $1.31 billion increased 20% year over year, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 59%, contracting 1,010 bps year over year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $517 million compared with $485 million in the prior quarter and $479.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin was 35.7%, expanding 200 bps year over year.

MRVL’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

MRVL’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of Jan. 31, 2026, were $2.64 billion, down from the previous quarter’s $2.71 billion. MRVL’s total long-term debt was $3.97 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

MRVL’s cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $373.7 million.

Marvell Technology Initiates Guidance for Q1

Considering the continued robust demand for its data center and AI-driven products, Marvell Technology issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. It expects revenues to be $2.40 billion (+/- 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.27 billion, implying 19.9% year-over-year improvement.

The non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be in the 58.25-59.25% range, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $575 million.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter to be 79 cents (+/- $0.05). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at 74 cents, implying a 19.4% year-over-year improvement.

MRVL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MRVL has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Getty Images GETY, HUYA HUYA, and Micron Technology MU are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While HUYA and Micron Technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Getty Images carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Getty Images is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 16. Getty Images shares have lost 56.1% in the trailing six-month period.

HUYA is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17. HUYA shares have lost 4.7% in the trailing six-month period.

Micron Technology is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18. Micron Technology shares have appreciated 203.7% in the trailing six-month period.

