Marvell Technology (MRVL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $73.34, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a loss of 0.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.73% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.15 billion, reflecting a 12.95% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $5.32 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.6% and -3.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.13% decrease. At present, Marvell Technology boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Marvell Technology is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.

Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

